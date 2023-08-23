Man charged after texting and driving, clipping school bus, hitting and killing 13-year-old

MADISON, Wisconsin (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle after killing and 13-year-old girl as she boarded a school bus.

According to investigators, on May 12th, 2023, Kevin Green was driving a Ford F-150 truck behind a school bus just before 7:30 a.m. Green was driving at 63 mph when he failed to notice that the bus had stopped in front of him.

Green swerved towards a ditch striking the right rear side of the school bus, and then hitting the child who was standing in her driveway. She died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators say that Green was texting while driving before and during the time of the crash.

An initial court appearance is scheduled to take place this afternoon.

