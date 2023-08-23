J-Hawks up before the sun to beat the heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 4:30 in the morning. That’s when Jefferson’s football roster arrives to practice this week.

“Getting up early is kind of tough,” said senior defensive lineman Sherman Hopkins. “But when we’re here, there energy is there.”

“I’ve got like seven alarms to get myself up in the morning,” said sophomore wide receiver LJ Nyenow. “It was kind of crazy.”

After their alarms, the J-Hawks were treated to a sunrise Tuesday morning as they started their drills.

“A nice little treat at practice, you get a nice little pretty sunrise,” said senior offensive lineman Cade Chism.

Temperatures were in the 70s by the time Jefferson finished.

“We are cool out here, we practice better,” said Hopkins.

I think they are responding well,” said head coach Ed Miles.

The players know they’ll play in the heat on Friday night, so they are staying hydrated throughout the week.

“Our team goal is a gallon of water each day, said senior quarterback Jeremiah Peiffer. “Avoid cramps and keep the body hydrated.”

Miles, a former Hawkeye who practiced early in the morning during his college days, SAID will be implementing this more thought the season.

“I think it’ll get great results,” Miles said. “It also opens up the afternoon to really focus in on the classroom.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.