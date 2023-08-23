Show You Care
Iowa QB Cade McNamara still not practicing, Kirk Ferentz optimistic about week one availability

McNamara went down awkwardly two weeks ago at an open scrimmage.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz told media Wednesday quarterback Cade McNamara has still not practiced.

McNamara went down awkwardly during an open scrimmage on August 12th with an apparent knee injury.

“The bad news is we have guys not practicing like you’d expect week three of camp,’ Ferentz said. “I think everybody realistically has a chance to start working in end of this week.”

Ferentz could not say for sure, but when asked if McNamara would start week one, he responded affirmatively.

“We’ll know more at the end of the week, but I’m really optimistic.”

