Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa DOT: Roads could buckle amid extreme heat

The Iowa DOT says this week's heat could cause roads to buckle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Transportation said this week’s heat could cause roads to buckle.

It happens as concrete expands during stretches of temperatures above 90 degrees.

The Iowa DOT said it is difficult to anticipate where road buckling can happen, but older roads are a point of concern.

“There’s not really a way to identify it ahead of time,” John Hart, with the Iowa DOT, said. “They kind of happen randomly at locations where maybe the pavement is weak, or we have a lot of moisture buildup underneath the pavement as well.”

If you come across a road buckle, the DOT said to slow down and try to go around it.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
I-380 northbound back open after crash caused lane closure, traffic delays
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sex abuse with underage family members
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days.
Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday

Latest News

The Iowa Department of Transportation said this week's heat could cause roads to buckle.
Iowa DOT: Roads could buckle amid extreme heat
The city of Cedar Rapids has a new remote-controlled mower.
City of Cedar Rapids becomes first in Iowa to own new remote-controlled mower
The city of Cedar Rapids has a new remote-controlled mower.
City of Cedar Rapids becomes first in Iowa to own new remote-controlled mower
Testimony will resume Wednesday morning for the Davenport man charged with killing a...
Dinkins cell mate testifies in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell