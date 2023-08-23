Iowa City Police seeking public’s help with arson investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in regards to an incident that took place between 1:00 am and 4:45 am on Wednesday.

Iowa City Police say that multiple items outside an apartment building in the 1600 block of Aber Ave were intentionally set on fire.

Anyone with security camera footage or information is asked to contact Det. Dan Boesen at DBoesen@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5451.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.