The heat wave peaks today, but relief is still a few days away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat wave continues and another hot and humid day is ahead. The worst of the heat hits today through Thursday with actual temperatures reaching into the 90s and low 100s. High humidity will make it feel even warmer, like 110-115 for several hours during the warmest parts of the afternoon.

Current heat-related alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

An Excessive Heat Warning stays in place through Thursday and may get extended into Thursday too. Please exercise caution during this heat wave. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer and it is strongly recommended you take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat. If possible, just avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors, especially doing strenuous activities like work or exercise. Steps that you can take to help keep you safe include drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated while avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Wear light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body’s temperature regulation. Take frequent breaks from the heat in an air-conditioned space, too.

Heat index values expected near the peak of daytime heating on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. (KCRG)

Don’t forget about small children, the elderly, or pets, as they can experience the effects of heat more acutely at times. Check on neighbors to make sure they’re coping with the heat, and limit outdoor play time for kids. Outdoor time should also be limited for pets, and make sure to always provide them with water. Try to take walks early in the morning to avoid the heat of the day with your furry friends and prevent paw burns. Importantly, check the back seat of your car before getting out of it; hot car deaths are entirely preventable by not leaving people or pets in them without air conditioning running.

Take it slow during this prolonged period of hot, dry weather and stay hydrated! (KCRG)

Temperatures will begin to subside Friday thanks to a cold front, but Friday Night Football games will be plenty warm this week still with afternoon highs still able to climb to the lower 90s. While this front does look to bring more comfortable temperatures, rain chances remain low.

