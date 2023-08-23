Show You Care
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility

Wednesday afternoon, the City of Manchester confirmed that a heat-related explosion took place at Three Rivers FS in the 1000 block of S 5th Street.(Live 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday afternoon, the City of Manchester confirmed that a heat-related explosion took place at Three Rivers FS in the 1000 block of S 5th Street.

Officials say that 3 anhydrous tanks exploded at the facility due to the heat. Crews have blocked off South 3rd Street to Grant Street, and Grant Street to Burrington Road at this time.

Stay tuned to KCRG-TV9 for more updates on this developing situation.

