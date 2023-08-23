Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday afternoon, the City of Manchester confirmed that a heat-related explosion took place at Three Rivers FS in the 1000 block of S 5th Street.

Officials say that 3 anhydrous tanks exploded at the facility due to the heat. Crews have blocked off South 3rd Street to Grant Street, and Grant Street to Burrington Road at this time.

