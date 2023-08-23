Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hawkeye football player Noah Shannon suspended for season amid sports gambling investigation

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been suspended for the season by the NCAA for sports gambling, Head Coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been suspended for the season by the NCAA for sports gambling, Head Coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Wednesday.

Shannon is accused of gambling on an at least one Iowa sports game, but it was reportedly not an Iowa Hawkeyes football game.

Shannon is appealing the suspension, but will not be able to play during the appeal process.

He is the first Hawkeye football player suspended by the NCAA as part of the sports gambling investigation.

Noah Shannon was the first Hawkeye to admit his involvement in the Iowa sports gambling investigation in July.

On Tuesday, the University of Iowa said 11 other players had received punishments from the NCAA investigation.

Shannon is not one of the current and former Hawkeye and Cyclone athletes facing criminal charges for betting on sports. All of those charged are accused of using someone else’s account to place bets on sports.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
I-380 northbound back open after crash caused lane closure, traffic delays
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days.
Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday

Latest News

Journey Houston commits to Iowa on social media
Class of 2025 five-star Journey Houston commits to Iowa
The Iowa offensive line is deeper and older, but still looking for improvement
The Iowa offensive line is deeper and older, but still looking for improvement
Iowa volleyball focusing on growth as they try build a consistent, winning program
Iowa volleyball focusing on growth as they try build a consistent, winning program
Iowa’s interim AD Beth Goetz talks past settlements, gambling investigation and short-term goals
Iowa’s interim AD Beth Goetz talks past settlements, gambling investigation and short-term goals