Dubuque man charged with indecent exposure, sexual abuse of minor

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a child.

According to police, 22-year-old Demario Moore exposed himself to a child under the age of 3 in the 900 block of Wilson on July 14th, 2023. Screen captures of surveillance video were given to police to back up these claims.

During an interview with officials, Moore allegedly admitted this occurring.

Moore was charged with:

  • Enticing a Minor under 13 - Sexual Abuse or Exploitation
  • Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse
  • Indecent Exposure

