For the defending state champion Xavier Saints, some things never change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “We’ve done the same thing for 26 years I guess. I can’t remember the last time I wrote a practice plan.”

Xavier head coach Duane Schulte knows his system

“Well my other coaches are here forever ,many former players are coaching with us now,” Schulte said. “We do the same routine and practice.”.

Every year to start practice, Xavier does a series of drills that works on conditioning, technique and teamwork. The drills are non-stop, and they always end with the sled. It doesn’t matter if you are a quarterback, kicker or lineman everyone participates.

“It’s a grind man,” said senior defensive lineman Eddie Becu, “I look forward to sled.”

“It’s just part of our team, we do it all together,” said senior QB Ronan Thomas. “Everyone has a job to do, and when all seven guys are going at once as hard as they can, it makes a lot easier. It doesn’t matter your size we all love doing it every day, I’m just working hard at the sled every single day.

The Xavier sled drill is one of the reason’s why the Saints compete for a state title every year.

“It starts with the coaches we have some of the best coaches in the state,” said Thomas.

“It’s a new dynamic. That is the verbiage we usually say new dynamics and this year is no different,” said Schulte.

“Last year was Aidan McDermott, Michael Cunningham, and those guys’ team,” said Beku. “This year it’s us. Just looking forward to being a leader on the team.”

“All of us been playing together since we were in fourth grade, we all know each other so well,” said Thomas.

It never changes at Xavier: Work ethic, leadership and the end goal.

“The end goal is always the state championship,” said Thomas. “But first it’s day by day.”

