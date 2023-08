CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Davenport North forward Journey Houston made it official on Tuesday, signing with the team from which she got her first offer.

Houston, a two-time all-state selection, is entering her junior year at Davenport North.

ESPN ranks her as the No. 19 recruit in her class, No. 1 in the state of Iowa.

I’d like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me the past three years and thank you to my parents and all of my @AllIowaAttack coaches for helping me get to where I am today ! I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa! 🐥🏀#GoHawks @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/OrQTl7gFXf — Journey Houston (@Journey_Renae) August 23, 2023

