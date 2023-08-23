City of Cedar Rapids becomes first in Iowa to own new remote-controlled mower

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids has a new remote-controlled mower.

It says it is the first city in Iowa to own one.

The city shared these photos of the mower on its Facebook Page.

It says the 1,850 pound machine will help crews get to hard-to-reach places like the Flood Control System.

It has safety features built in, so if the operator falls, the mower automatically turns off.

The mower has up to seven hours of battery life.

It can mow up to a 50-degree slope, and it has three sets of blades.

