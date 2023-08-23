Cedar Rapids schools kick off first day of school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students across eastern Iowa are back in the classroom Wednesday for a very hot first day of school.

Buses pulled into Kenwood Leadership Academy around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to drop kids off for their first day back to classes, but it wasn’t just students getting off the bus.

Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover rode the with kids as she continues her first full year with the district.

Kenwood students had an early dismissal Wednesday because of the heat. Grover said she recognizes the impact the heat can have on learning.

At least a dozen of the district’s buildings only have window AC units.

Grover said one of the district’s main goals for the year is to communicate its needs to the community.

After dropping off students, Grover then went to the Cedar Rapids Public Library where a kick-off event celebrating the first day of classes at the district’s new school, City View Community High School.

”We are very excited. Our school district- we haven’t opened a new school in over 50 years and this is a very special, unique school. One of a kind across the country where we are in the heart of downtown where our students have the opportunity to work alongside our business and industry partners as they’re helping to solve today’s business problems and create innovative solutions and also prepare for future workforce,” Grover said.

The new school will give students the opportunity to gain experience by working with those local businesses and leaders to create strong pathways to their futures.

People attending the kick-off event included members of the first City View Class.

