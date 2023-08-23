Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An outbreak of salmonella cases across 11 states has been linked to small turtles.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing safety instructions for people who have reptiles as pets. Don’t kiss or snuggle with your turtle, health officials say.

In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.

Twenty-six people have been sickened in this salmonella outbreak. At least nine people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The states where people have been affected are New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and California.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, a rash and blood in your urine or stool.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
I-380 northbound back open after crash caused lane closure, traffic delays
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sex abuse with underage family members
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days.
Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutors prepare evidence in trial of 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck, and she was chained to the floor. They...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows rescue of woman kidnapped, chained to floor of home
In a record year of catastrophes, FEMA’s disaster fund is slipping into the red. (CNN, WBKO,...
FEMA disaster fund running out amid weather woes