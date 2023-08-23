Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caucus 2024: What to expect from first GOP debate

Eight candidates qualified to take the debate stage. The clear leader in polling - former President Donald Trump - will not be there.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Wednesday is the first Republican presidential debate. It’s being held in Milwaukee. Eight candidates qualified to take the debate stage. The clear leader in polling - former President Donald Trump - will not be there. With the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Iowans get unique early access to presidential hopefuls, but the debate is an opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves to the rest of the nation.

Dr. Rachel Paine Caufield, political science professor at Drake University, says the main challenge for the candidates tonight is to appear as a viable alternative to the former President.

“Given Donald Trump’s ability to kind of suck up all the oxygen in the room, the real challenge for each and every one of these candidates is to have a debate moment that will still be referred to and played on the media after Trump turns himself in on Thursday,” Caufield said.

Caufield says the debate is crucial for struggling candidates, like Nikki Haley, to break out of the pack.

“She’s been doing everything right on the Iowa campaign Trail, according to the traditional Playbook. She’s done all of the events. She’s been meeting with Iowa voters, one-on-one in small groups, but for some reason she’s not breaking through. So this is a chance for her to speak directly to some of the concerns of Iowans,” Caufield said.

Gloria Mazza, chair of the Polk County GOP says debate watchers should look for a candidate that speaks on issues that are important to them.

“Everybody has kind of a priority of what they’re looking for in a candidate. And I think the important thing is that they do get to debate tonight. That is just not doing their talking points. Iowans have already heard the talking points. We want to see the difference now,“ Mazza said.

Mazza says though Iowans get unique access to candidates, this is still important. “This is important. Even to all of us who have seen the candidates, but to the nation, some of these candidates are going to be introduced her the first time,” Mazza said.

Caufield says viewers likely won’t hear a lot of policy discussions tonight. Since this is the first time these candidates are appearing to the rest of the nation, the talking points may be things Iowans have already heard.

Fox News is hosting the debate, which starts at 8:00 CT.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist injured in I-380 crash
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days.
Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday

Latest News

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has reported that at approximately 3:40 pm, the...
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital loses primary source of power
The patch bearing the name and logo of the Iowa City Police Department on an officer's upper...
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help with arson investigation
Eight candidates qualified to take the debate stage. The clear leader in polling - former...
What to expect in the first GOP debate
The city of Manchester says three anhydrous tanks exploded this afternoon at Three Rivers FS...
Heat-related explosion at Manchester facility