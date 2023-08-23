Buchanan County Tourism Director finds 120-year-old photo of President Roosevelt in Iowa

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as efforts to register the railroad depot that now houses the Buchanan County Tourism Office as a historic property has turned into a fascinating discovery.

Director of Buchanan County Tourism Jill Chemin said she found a historic photograph of President Theodore Roosevelt giving a speech from the back of a train at the Independence Depot on June 2, 1903.

Chemin said she found the image in a stack of old photographs under some wire baskets while looking for pricing stickers for the gift shop in the back storage room.

It stuck out to her because she said she had just recently heard the story of Roosevelt’s stop at the depot while she was working to submit an application to the State Historic Preservation Office of Iowa to register the 1892 railroad depot as a historic property.

In the photo, Roosevelt can be seen at the back of a train addressing a large crowd of onlookers, including some people standing on the depot canopy.

Chemin said she forwarded the photo to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and the Theodore Roosevelt Center for verification. Both have since confirmed the photo’s authenticity.

Roosevelt was the 26th President of the United States, and he served from 1901 to 1909.

Chemin said she and her staff are now on the lookout for possible images of President William McKinley, who also made a speech at the depot on October 16, 1899.

