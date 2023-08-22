Show You Care
Why more schools are seeing an increase in student absences

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even with the pandemic officially over - more students are missing school more often. That includes chronic absenteeism - which is students missing at least 10% of the school year. The Pandemic still accounts for some of it - with people being extra careful to keep kids home sick. But experts say it’s a variety of factors.

“Typically when a family is struggling with other issues in their lives, education tends to kind of fall by the side,” said Assistant Linn County Attorney Nina Sheller.

She has seen and heard it all when it comes to students’ school absences.

She spear-headed Linn County’s Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program, working with parents to avoid criminal charges for kids missing school unexcused too much.

“We all sit down and we have an informal meeting to talk about what is going on, why are these kids not in school, what barriers are there, what can we do to try and help and overcome some of those barriers,” said Sheller.

The Iowa Department of Education says 13% of Iowa students were chronically absent in 2018-19 - the last full year before the Pandemic. That’s compared to 26% in 2021/22; that’s more than 1 in 4 students.

While Sheller only works with students with unexcused absences, the reasoning can often be the same.

“The pandemic was really hard on schools and families. It was really hard to just suddenly, without any warning or any time to prepare, schools had to shut down,” said Sheller.

She says a difficult transition among a young population can be hard on both the parents and the student.

“And then it can become harder and harder to get that child back into school because they’re going to feel like they’re behind their peers and they don’t understand the material, they don’t understand what’s going on.”

