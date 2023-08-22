Waterloo City Council repeals ordinance banning conversion therapy

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council is repealing an ordinance banning conversion therapy.

Members voted 4-3 Monday night to remove the ban, just three months after it was passed.

The ordinance allowed people to make a complaint to the city attorney or human rights commission about conversion therapy practices.

The issue would then be investigated, and the city could report an ethical violation.

Council members have not said why they repealed the ban.

Some have suggested it sparked a lawsuit.

Others argued the ordinance is necessary to keep members of the LGBTQ community safe.

“We have a credible threat of litigation,” City Councilman John Chiles said. “And when I ran for council, I did not run to put us in litigation.”

The first reading to repeal the ordinance also passed 4-3.

