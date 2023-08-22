Show You Care
Two dead, two injured in Marshall County crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Marshall County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a crash in Marshall County on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 4 p.m. when a car stopped on Highway 330 because it ran out of gas.

Passersby tried to help push the car off the road.

A third vehicle hit the two cars that had stopped.

Tony Roberts, 61, of Marshalltown, died at the scene. Samuel Luciano, 41, from Texas, died at the hospital.

Two other people were hurt in the crash.

