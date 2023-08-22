Two dead, two injured in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a crash in Marshall County on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 4 p.m. when a car stopped on Highway 330 because it ran out of gas.

Passersby tried to help push the car off the road.

A third vehicle hit the two cars that had stopped.

Tony Roberts, 61, of Marshalltown, died at the scene. Samuel Luciano, 41, from Texas, died at the hospital.

Two other people were hurt in the crash.

