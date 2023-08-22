Two dead, including a child, four others injured in SUV crash in Osceola County

MELVIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed in a crash near the northwestern Iowa town of Melvin on Sunday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at about 9 a.m. when an SUV didn’t stop at a stop sign, crashing into another SUV.

One of the SUVs rolled and hit a water tower.

Yessica Rubio, 24, died in the crash. The nine-year-old child that was killed has not been identified.

Four others went to the hospital, including a ten-year-old and a six-year-old.

