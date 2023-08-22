Show You Care
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an initial court appearance over a fatal crash.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The son of Iowa men’s head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an initial court appearance over a fatal crash.

Jonathan, 17, also known as Jack, McCaffery is cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Investigators said McCaffery hit 45-year-old Corey Hite on May 22. Hite died two weeks later.

The crash happened along Melrose Avenue at Kennedy Parkway. There is a pedestrian sign at Melrose, but not a stop sign.

Jack McCaffery is pleading not guilty. A non-jury trial is scheduled for next week.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk is a simple misdemeanor, which allows McCaffery to waive his right to appear on the first day of his trial.

A judge has not yet responded to the request.

