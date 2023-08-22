Some Iowa State Univ. students living without air conditioning amid excessive heat

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - About a third of students living on the Iowa State University campus don’t have air conditioning, according to the university’s Residence Life Director.

ISU’s Department of Residence said it will send information to students about how to stay cool amid this week’s heat.

That information will highlight places on campus where air conditioning is provided.

Students had their first day of classes on Monday.

One freshman said students are struggling to stay cool.

“It’s very hot. I think we have six fans, one broke, and a battery operated fan that doesn’t do a lot,” freshman Ava Zavadil said. “There’s not much else we can do.”

ISU hopes to add air conditioning units to future building plans. But for now, the school does offer discounted room and board rates to those without them.

