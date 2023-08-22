Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Screen time linked to developmental delays in toddlers, new study finds

Researchers say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from...
Researchers say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from interpersonal relationships that improve social and communication skills.(StockSnap/pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Handing your baby a smartphone or a tablet to play with could impact their development, according to a new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The authors looked at how many hours a 1-year-old child used screens per day. The study was based on more than 7,000 children.

Based on the parents’ reporting, by the age of 2, children were three times more likely to experience delays in communication and problem-solving skills if they looked at screens for up to four hours per day.

Those who had more than four hours of screen time were nearly five times more likely to have underdeveloped communication skills.

They were also nearly two times more likely to have sub-par fine motor skills.

Scientists said they aren’t surprised by the results.

They say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from interpersonal relationships that improve social and communication skills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A new one hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on...
Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality buy The Hamburg Inn No. 2
Clayton County Sheriff's Office
New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two

Latest News

Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US