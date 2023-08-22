Plans for Cedar Rapids multigenerational community center continue to move forward

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for a multi-generational community center for Cedar Rapids are continuing to move forward. It comes as a way to fill the void of a Senior Center after the 2008 floods destroyed the only dedicated space in the city.

Older Eastern Iowans have been gathering at a temporary location. City leaders said they saw a need for a new center for not only older residents but everyone in the community.

”We know that finally, our dreams are going to come true,” said Kay Fisk, ‘Bridge to Opportunities Life Enrichment Center’ president.

For years, Kay Fisk, president of ‘Bridge to Opportunities Life Enrichment Center’ and other older Iowans have longed for a place to call their own to be able to gather.

There hasn’t been a place like that in Cedar Rapids since 2008 when the floods took out their previous building. While the temporary solution at ‘The Bridge’ by Four Oaks has been in place, Fisk says they’re ready for something new.

”We’ve just maintained that the fact in our heads that we will have some kind of a center at some time in our lifetime,” said Fisk.

And that center is closer to reality.

Cedar Rapids brought in a consultant to look at plans to bring a multi-generational community center and sports complex to the area.

”We knew that this was a huge need when we were doing our age-friendly action plan we heard. A lot and a lot about how this type of Community Center isn’t just for meeting rooms anymore,” said Jennifer Pratt, Cedar Rapids Community Development Director.

”If it’s an inter-generational center that fits our needs kind of things that older adults want to do. We don’t want to be pushed into a corner where we’re surrounded with other ages that might not be, you know, compatible with us,” said Fisk. “The fact is older adults do different things than the younger generation. We’d like to be able to be a part of all of that. I see us being able to coexist in this area very comfortably, and I’m sure the city will continue to look at our input and ask for our ideas,” she said.

The city sent out surveys to see exactly what people would want in the new community center, with a walking path being the number one feature.

”We really are poised to get the type of Community Center that really can bring people of all ages together,” said Pratt.

Fisk said she’s eager to continue to give input as the process moves along. And while it will still be a few more years before the plans become a reality, Fisk said it’ll be worth the wait.

”All of us are hanging in and saying we’ll be there when that door opens. We’re going to be the first ones in!” Fisk said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.