Nonprofit asks vets for help to solve emergency vet shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The country is facing a shortage of emergency veterinarians.

Pet owners in the second largest city in Iowa no longer have access to 24-hour emergency vet care because of that shortage.

One nonprofit says it’s on the frontline of this problem and is hoping the vets of Cedar Rapids can come together to help.

”I feel like had he had emergency care the night before when this all started, he may have survived,” said pet owner Kristina Washburn.

Washburn had a rescue Chihuahua who had been diagnosed with a heart murmur. Only days after receiving the diagnosis, the dog was having trouble breathing.

“It was 9 o’clock at night and I’m looking online to see if Blue Pearl is open, and they’re not. Bright Eyes and Bushy Tails is closed. I had contacted Anamosa vet and they said they just don’t have the capabilities to take care of a dog that’s like that,” Washburn said.

12 hours went by before she could get her dog care.

“The only other option was to drive 2 hours away and 2 hours away is a long drive for a dog that’s not in good health and is struggling to breathe,” Washburn said.

The Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is a nonprofit that provides medical care only for homeless pets. Recently it’s been getting calls from pet owners in emergency situations asking what they can do.

“We get these calls from people and text messages, voice mails of individuals crying, not knowing what to do with their pets,” said Jan Erceg, Co-founder & Medical Case Director or Critter Crusaders. “We try to guide them through it and tell them they’ll need to go to Blue Pearl Des Moines, here’s the number, or Ames- whichever is closer.”

Erceg said that she hopes private practice vets in the area can come together to talk about a solution.

”I do feel that there could be a solution if all of these veterinarians got together perhaps at a meeting and tried to work something out with Blue Pearl to help fill these gaps in when there is absolutely no access to care,” Erceg said.

