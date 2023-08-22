No injures in house fire that forced closure of 33rd Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said no one was hurt after a fire started at a home on the corner of 33rd Avenue and King Drive in southwest Cedar Rapids on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews had to close 33rd Avenue Southwest in both directions for about 45 minutes while responding to the fire.

Crews said they responded to the home in the 3300 block of King Drive Southwest, encountering heavy smoke when entering the home at about 5:30 p.m.

They were able to quickly extinguish a small fire that may have started in the kitchen area before spreading to the upper reaches of the home.

The people living at the home were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

