Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

No injures in house fire that forced closure of 33rd Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

Firefighters said no one was hurt after a fire started at a home on the corner of 33rd Avenue...
Firefighters said no one was hurt after a fire started at a home on the corner of 33rd Avenue and King Drive in southwest Cedar Rapids on Monday afternoon.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said no one was hurt after a fire started at a home on the corner of 33rd Avenue and King Drive in southwest Cedar Rapids on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews had to close 33rd Avenue Southwest in both directions for about 45 minutes while responding to the fire.

Crews said they responded to the home in the 3300 block of King Drive Southwest, encountering heavy smoke when entering the home at about 5:30 p.m.

They were able to quickly extinguish a small fire that may have started in the kitchen area before spreading to the upper reaches of the home.

The people living at the home were able to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A new one hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on...
Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality buy The Hamburg Inn No. 2
Clayton County Sheriff's Office
New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two

Latest News

Two dead, including a child, four others injured in SUV crash in Osceola County
Two people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed in a crash near the northwestern Iowa...
Two dead, including child, in northwest Iowa SUV crash
The Clayton County sheriff's office says the county attorney's office is considering possible...
Charges possible after two fatally thrown from truck rapidly accelerating in Clayton County
Testimony is entering a ninth day for the Davenport man accused of murdering Breasia Terrell.
Lead investigator testifies in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell