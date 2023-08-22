Many residents without power in La Porte City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in La Porte City are warning residents that power is out and not expected to be restored “for some time.”

In a message on the City’s Facebook page, leaders stated that crews will continue working through the night until power is back on.

A cooling center is available for those that need it at the community center located at 301 1st Street. If you would like to go to the Community Center, please contact La Porte City Utilities at 319-342-3139.

