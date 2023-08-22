How Cedar Rapids locals are working to overcome heatwave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s heat wave hasn’t been an easy match for Cedar Rapids residents. As heat indexes continue to rise into triple digits, the demand for things like air conditioning and cooling centers has grown. And local heating and cooling businesses like Colony Heating and Air Conditioning are feeling the strain.

“It’s got us hopping pretty good. We’ve been extremely busy. A lot of people calling in when the weather gets this warm - it really taxes these air conditioners. Cause they’re really not designed to run under these conditions. They’re not really sized for this type of temperature.” said Colony Heating and Air Conditioning Sales Manager P.J. Kalb.

But even residents with air conditioners have been struggling to keep them working in such extreme heat.

”And, we are getting a lot of calls where people are saying ‘This thing is not keeping up.’ That’s not uncommon in this type of weather.” said Kalb.

Because air conditioning isn’t always the best solution, many locals have taken to public pools to withstand the heat. By the time it opened at 11:15 this morning, Noelridge aquatic center already had a line out the door.

“I love the pool. It’s one of my favorite places to be here, at Noelridge. And I’m really sad it’s the last day it’s daytime swim and the pools going to be shut down and only open on the weekends. It’s a lot more crowded today because all the other pools are shut down, too.” said pool-goer Jan Schulze.

In addition to enjoying the water, pool-goers wanted to offer their best tips for staying safe during a heat wave.

“Keep yourself hydrated, keep yourself in the shade, do not overwork. There is no sense in doing things outside if you don’t have to.” said pool-goer Amanda Reedy.

“I would just say stay hydrated and have electrolytes ready... eat healthy, drink what you need to. So, don’t get dehydrated.” added pool-goer Dixie Peters.

Some additional ways to keep cool include taking advantage of local cooling centers like the Lindale Mall and Cedar Rapids Public Library, as well as taking cold showers and limiting use of the stove or oven.

