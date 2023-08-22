Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Homeless population try to stay cool during extreme heat in Eastern Iowa

The Southwest section of La Porte City has out of power, and it's not expected to be back any time soon.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sandy Minnaert said she was “multi-miserable” during the heat Monday afternoon.

Minnaert spent the day outside when Eastern Iowa is under an Excessive Heat Warning that will last until at least Wednesday night. However, she was keeping her spirits up.

“Hey, six feet above, that’s the only way to be, right? Always can be worse,” she said.

Minnaert said, after a day outside in Greene Square Park outside the Cedar Rapids Library, she would be sleeping outdoors, too.

However, the overnight hours won’t offer much relief this week.

According to Dr. Benjamin Wilkinson, a resident at St. Luke’s Hospital, spending a night outdoors in relatively high heat, after a day in extreme heat, is not advisable. When TV9 asked if air conditioning was a need right now, Wilkinson said, “I think that is a need in this setting. When heat is this high, people are at very high risk for developing this severe heat illness.”

Wilkinson added these temps can wreak havoc on the human body.

“It can dehydrate you by making you sweat, and you lose a lot of water through that. And dehydration can make your blood pressure go low” He added, “In severe cases, it can actually lead to organ damage or brain damage.”

Minnaert is working to get out of the heat and under a roof, but Linn County doesn’t have an overflow shelter in the summer.

“I call the shelter every morning. I’m waiting for this blonde lady over here, Rapid Re-Housing. I’m going to sign up with that. I’m working with Willis Dady. So all the resources that I have out there for me, I’m utilizing,” she said.

For right now, Minnaert is making do with shade, ice water from the library, and spending a few minutes “cruising” around in the a/c of a few different buildings anything to keep cool.

“You just have to kind of think outside the box,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
A new one hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on...
Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade

Latest News

Great tips for your child's school lunch are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great tips for your child’s school lunch are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great tips for your child's school lunch are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great tips for your child's school lunch are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Officials in La Porte City are warning residents that power is out and not expected to be...
Many residents without power in La Porte City
The country is facing a shortage of emergency veterinarians. Pet owners in the second largest...
Nonprofit asks vets for help to solve emergency vet shortage