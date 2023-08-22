Show You Care
High Heat: Meteorologist Jan Ryherd bakes cookies in the Mobile Weather Lab

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was so hot outside that Meteorologist Jan Ryherd was able to bake cookies in the Mobile Weather Lab.

The high temperature in Cedar Rapids reached 92 on Tuesday, which is hot enough to bake in your car. Meteorologist Jan Ryherd cooked smores, cookies, pizza and biscuits in the Mobile Weather Lab.

Temperatures inside the car reached well over 100 due to the high outside temperatures. When the outside air temperature is 90 it only takes 20 minutes for temperatures inside the car to reach 119. In 1 hour in 90 degree heat, the inside of a car can reach 133 degrees. Since temperatures inside the car can climb quickly, it’s important to check the backseat and not leave any pets or children behind when you lock the vehicle.

