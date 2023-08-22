Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat wave in eastern Iowa continues, likely reaching a peak during the next couple of days.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the entire TV9 viewing area, now extended through Thursday evening. This is issued when heat index values are expected to reach past 110 degrees for at least a few hours during the afternoon, which is likely over the next few days.

Current heat-related alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Little change in our overall weather conditions is expected over the next few days, other than an increase in both air temperatures and dew points. This is as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds and the hottest part of its associated air mass settles into the region. Winds will be a bit more southerly by this afternoon, starting this process and continuing it through the next couple of days.

As a result, expect highs today to turn a bit warmer in the low 90s in the east, and upper 90s in the west. Combined with dew points in the mid 70s at least, heat index readings will reach between 105-115 during the middle of the afternoon. As air temperatures turn even a little bit higher, likely reaching or exceeding 100 degrees for many, on Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll keep heat index readings in that dangerous range of 105-115.

Unfortunately, our nighttime lows only fall into the upper 70s over the next couple of nights, which will provide little relief and potentially compound the effects of the daytime heat by not allowing your body to cool quite as much.

Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days. (KCRG)

During the work week, it’s strongly recommended to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat. If possible, just avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors, especially doing strenuous activities like work or exercise. Steps that you can take to help keep you safe include drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated, while avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Wear light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body’s temperature regulation system work properly. Take frequent breaks from the heat in an air conditioned space, too.

Don’t forget about small children, the elderly, or pets, as they can experience the effects of heat more acutely at times. Check on neighbors to make sure they’re coping with the heat, and limit outdoor play time for kids. Outdoor time should also be limited for pets, and make sure to always provide them with water. Importantly, check the back seat of your car before getting out of it; hot car deaths are entirely preventable by not leaving people or pets in them without air conditioning running.

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

The good news is that the change in air mass expected for the weekend still appears to be on track. It comes from a cold front on Friday, which still appears to have very little chance to provide much in the way of shower or storm activity along it. We’ll still take the relief from the heat, though, with highs only in the upper 80s to low 90s by Friday, and low to mid 80s from the weekend into the middle of next week. Crucially, humidity levels will likely be lower, too, allowing for a more comfortable feel, generally.

