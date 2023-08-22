Show You Care
Great tips for your child’s school lunch are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer has great tips on how to pack your child’s school lunch in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

I am here with some kids lunch inspiration. This works for kids of all ages, kids going to school and even adults taking to work or even just eating on the weekends. So when it comes to planning a meal, I always recommend you have at least three food groups in a meal and two food groups in a snack. I find that is kind of an easy way to get your mix of carbohydrates, protein and fat. It’s just an easier way to think about it, so kids need to make sure they are getting enough fiber, calcium and vitamin D and iron in a day. By making sure I have my three food groups and including a fruit and a vegetable, I really have most of those covered.

I almost made kind of an at home lunchable. I have Turkey, whole grain crackers, cheese cubes, and then I did two fruits in this one. I did add a hard boiled egg for some added protein. I have two kids, they are big eaters, so I like to make sure they have enough to eat at each meal. I went with a wrap so a Turkey and cheese wrap again, celery, blueberries. You could include a dip in this little container if they like that for their fruits or vegetables. Also some pretzels, again, just to make sure they are getting full so that they can wait until their next meal or snack.

So these boxes are obviously perfect to send to school with your kids, but I wanted to show you something that I do quite a bit with my kids at home for dinner. If we’re just kind of in a rut, I like to feed them out of a muffin tin. They really like the different compartments and the exact same ideas apply. Making sure I have a fruit and or a vegetable my protein source. I have cheese and crackers here as well and this one I did even throw in a little treat that kids think is really fun. It kind of adds a little mixture into the routine and this would work really well for toddlers, especially if you have toddlers that don’t like their food touching.

If you’d like any other information or you want to contact me, you can head to. Fairway.com.

