Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds joins other governors in push for tighter border security

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called on President Joe Biden to secure the southern border during a visit with four other governors in Texas on Monday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called on President Joe Biden to secure the southern border during a visit with four other governors in Texas on Monday.

The meeting, hosted by Texas Governor Greg Abbot, brought Reynolds and the governors from Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota to tour the border and talk about security.

It comes after Reynolds deployed more than 100 National Guard soldiers to the border in Texas this month at the request of Gov. Abbott to help prevent illegal crossings and the flow of deadly drugs into the country.

She’s also sending Department of Public Safety personnel in September, and she sent Iowa State Patrol officers in June 2021.

“The fact that the States are protecting the southern border is an assault on the Constitution and the American people,” Reynolds said during a news conference. “And it is time for this president to step up, way past time, and do his job.”

Gov. Abbott said 15 Republican governors have deployed personnel to the border, and that President Biden isn’t doing his job, and the consequences have been deadly.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem described the border as a “warzone” and called Biden’s policies “inhumane.”

“We absolutely have to show people that there’s a different choice,” Noem said. “And it literally is just enforcing the laws that we already have. We’ve heard our border patrol talk about this, we’ve heard our national guard talk about this. We don’t need more laws. We just need the president to respect the laws that we already have.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for policy change.

“You don’t have a brain if you don’t think we need to secure our border, the terror is coming through all the things my fellow governors have said about the crime that’s coming through and the cartels that are using this and exploiting people, it’s got to stop,” he said.

CNN reports the governors met with members of the National Guard and got a first-hand view of the buoys Texas put in the Rio Grande to deter migrants from crossing into the country from Mexico.

The Justice Department sued the state of Texas to have the floating barrier removed, claiming it poses a humanitarian and environmental risk. The state did move the barrier closer to American soil ahead of a hearing on Tuesday that will decide the fate of the barrier.

“Let me be clear: We are fully authorized by the Constitution of the United States of America to do exactly what we are doing, and that is to secure the border,” Abbott said.

WOWT, CNN, AP and Dakota News Now contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A new one hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on...
Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality buy The Hamburg Inn No. 2
Clayton County Sheriff's Office
New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two

Latest News

Firefighters said no one was hurt after a fire started at a home on the corner of 33rd Avenue...
No injures in house fire that forced closure of 33rd Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids
Two dead, including a child, four others injured in SUV crash in Osceola County
Two people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed in a crash near the northwestern Iowa...
Two dead, including child, in northwest Iowa SUV crash
The Clayton County sheriff's office says the county attorney's office is considering possible...
Charges possible after two fatally thrown from truck rapidly accelerating in Clayton County
Testimony is entering a ninth day for the Davenport man accused of murdering Breasia Terrell.
Lead investigator testifies in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell