First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail

By Mariya Murrow, Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The first co-defendants in a sweeping indictment out of Fulton County, Georgia, has surrendered to the jail.

Shortly before 10:30, a.m., former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman turned himself in. A bond agreement for $100,000 was reached Monday in his case.

Eastman is alleged to have written a memo laying out steps Vice President Mike Pence could take to keep Trump in officer while presiding over Congress’ joint session on Jan. 6.

FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, talks to reporters after a hearing in Los Angeles, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

A $200,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for former President Donald Trump as part of last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

All of the bond agreements reached so far include RICO charges, and those bond fees are higher than any of the other charges.

Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they surrender. (Source: CNN/POOL/WABC/WSB/MICHAEL HARPER/GETTY IMAGES)

