Final Marion Uptown Getdown event rescheduled amid excessive heat

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion city staff said the final Uptown Getdown event of the season is being postponed for a week due to the extreme heat.

The free event was scheduled for Thursday, but Marion, along with the entire TV9 viewing area, is under an Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday evening.

The warning is issued when heat index values are expected to reach past 110 degrees for at least a few hours during the afternoon, which is likely over the next few days.

Boot Jack Band will be there to perform on Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As the city prepares for the event, staff is reminding drivers to follow marked detours on 6th Avenue. Staff also said 7th Avenue between 10th Street and 12th Street will close to traffic at 2 p.m. and reopen at about 10 p.m. on the day of the event. Business in the area will remain open.

