Dubuque man takes plea deal in attempted murder case

Randell Heine was arrested after breaking into his friend's house in the 100 block of Olympic Heights Road.
Randell Heine was arrested after breaking into his friend’s house in the 100 block of Olympic Heights Road.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man that was arrested for pointing a gun at his friend’s head, has taken a plea deal.

Randell Heine was arrested after breaking into his friend’s house in the 100 block of Olympic Heights Road. Inside the house was his friend and Heine’s wife. According to the criminal complaint, Heine pointed a gun at his friend’s head and stated that he was going to kill him. Witnesses say that Heine pulled the trigger, but the weapon didn’t fire.

As part of the plea deal, Heine has pled guilty to:

  • Burglary in the 2nd degree
  • Domestic Abuse Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon
  • Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime
  • Operating while Intoxicated

Other charges, including one for attempted murder, have been dropped. Heine is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25th, 2023.

