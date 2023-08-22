Show You Care
Dubuque Ice Arena to become ImOn Arena

Dubuque Ice arena
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Ice Arena is being renamed to the ImOn Arena.

The name change is part of a five-year, $500,000 agreement between Cedar Rapids-based ImOn Communication and Schmitt Island Development Corporation (SID), the nonprofit overseeing the redevelopment of Schmitt Island.

The city council voted in support of the move during a meeting on Monday.

SID and the Dubuque Racing Association will continue to oversee the arena’s day-to-day operations.

“There are exciting things in-store for Chaplain Schmitt Island, and this new partnership is just one step forward in our overall masterplan,” said Stacy Kansky, Chief Commercial Officer with DRA and Q Casino. “We are working closely with ImOn Communications on strategic activation plans as a key partner in our efforts and look forward to collaborating with them in maximizing the potential of the arena and making it a year-round destination venue that attracts even more people and events.”

New signage and branding-related changes featuring the new name is expected to be visible as early as September.

A ribbon-cutting event is expected to be held in the coming months to reveal the look and feel of the new branding.

The deal comes amid the city’s Schmitt Island Redevelopment Plan, which includes adding to the arena, building a hotel, apartments, an outdoor amphitheater and renovating Dubuque’s Q Casino.

