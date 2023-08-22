Dangerous Heat Continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and Humid. The excessive heat warning now extends through Thursday.

ExcessiveHeat Warning (KCRG)

Expect the heat index to hover between 105-115 during the highest heat of the day. Actual highs jump near 100 or higher with dew points uncomfortably in the upper 70s. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer, and it is strongly recommended you take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat – drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors during peak heating, and take it easy if you are outdoors.

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Relief comes our way in the form of a cold front on Friday returning us to more seasonal levels by the weekend. Have a good night and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.