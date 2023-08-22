Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dangerous Heat Continues

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and Humid. The excessive heat warning now extends through Thursday.

ExcessiveHeat Warning
ExcessiveHeat Warning(KCRG)

Expect the heat index to hover between 105-115 during the highest heat of the day. Actual highs jump near 100 or higher with dew points uncomfortably in the upper 70s. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer, and it is strongly recommended you take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat – drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors during peak heating, and take it easy if you are outdoors.

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa
Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

Relief comes our way in the form of a cold front on Friday returning us to more seasonal levels by the weekend. Have a good night and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A new one hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on...
Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality buy The Hamburg Inn No. 2

Latest News

Many took to swimming at Noelridge Aquatic Center to cool down
How Cedar Rapids locals are working to overcome heatwave
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Expected afternoon heat index values over the next few days.
Heat intensifies, reaching dangerous levels through Thursday
First alert forecast
First Alert Forecast