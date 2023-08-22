Dangerous Heat Continues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and Humid. The excessive heat warning now extends through Thursday.
Expect the heat index to hover between 105-115 during the highest heat of the day. Actual highs jump near 100 or higher with dew points uncomfortably in the upper 70s. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer, and it is strongly recommended you take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat – drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors during peak heating, and take it easy if you are outdoors.
Relief comes our way in the form of a cold front on Friday returning us to more seasonal levels by the weekend. Have a good night and stay safe.
