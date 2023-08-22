Crash leads to traffic delay on I-380 northbound

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on I-380 Northbound in Cedar Rapids is causing a traffic delay.

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue and Exit 22: 29th Street and Cold Stream.

As of 5:20 pm, traffic in the northbound lanes was experiencing a 17-minute delay.

Emergency crews are on scene. Traffic cameras show officials directing traffic off the highway.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route during this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.