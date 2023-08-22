Show You Care
Crash leads to traffic delay on I-380 northbound

Traffic cameras show officials directing traffic off the highway.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on I-380 Northbound in Cedar Rapids is causing a traffic delay.

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue and Exit 22: 29th Street and Cold Stream.

As of 5:20 pm, traffic in the northbound lanes was experiencing a 17-minute delay.

Emergency crews are on scene. Traffic cameras show officials directing traffic off the highway.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route during this time.

