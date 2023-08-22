Show You Care
Cooling centers available in Dubuque, Waterloo

(WHNS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - With severe heat hitting Iowa, people should be trying to stay in air conditions as much as possible this week.

Officials in Dubuque and Waterloo have released a list of available cooling centers for people to avoid the hot, humid conditions. For a list in Linn County, click here.

Here are the public cooling centers in Dubuque:

  • Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd. Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Dubuque Ice Arena, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Dr. Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center Lobby, 950 Elm St. Monday – Thursday, 6:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
  • Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St. Daily, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1795 Jackson St. Daily, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Salvation Army of Dubuque, 1099 Iowa St. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Here are the cooling centers in Waterloo

  • SportsPlex Pool, 300 Jefferson Street - Drinking fountains and with limited seating available.: Tuesday & Thursday 1:00 - 3:45 pm, Saturday 12:30 - 2:30 pm, Sunday 12:30 - 1:30 pm.
  • Mark’s Park Spray Pad, no cost, open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for ages 12 and under.
  • Young Arena, 125 Commercial Street, Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Drinking fountains and seating available.
  • Waterloo Center for Arts, 225 Commercial Street, Tuesday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Waterloo Regional Airport, 2790 Livingston Lane, Daily 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial Street, open Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Any questions about the cooling centers can be directed to Waterloo Fire Rescue at (319) 291-4460.

