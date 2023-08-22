Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sex abuse with underage family members

Dustin Joseph Burns
Dustin Joseph Burns
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been found guilty of a multitude of abuse charges for inappropriate sexual contact with children.

On Monday, a jury found 35-year-old Dustin Burns guilty of charges of crimes against two minors while he was living in the same household with them.

Burns was found guilty of:

  • 3 counts Second Degree Sexual Abuse
  • 2 counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse
  • Lascivious Acts with a Child
  • Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse
  • Assault

A sentencing hearing is set for November 6th, 2023.

