Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sex abuse with underage family members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been found guilty of a multitude of abuse charges for inappropriate sexual contact with children.

On Monday, a jury found 35-year-old Dustin Burns guilty of charges of crimes against two minors while he was living in the same household with them.

Burns was found guilty of:

3 counts Second Degree Sexual Abuse

2 counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse

Lascivious Acts with a Child

Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse

Assault

A sentencing hearing is set for November 6th, 2023.

