Cedar Rapids man guilty on multiple counts of sex abuse with underage family members
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been found guilty of a multitude of abuse charges for inappropriate sexual contact with children.
On Monday, a jury found 35-year-old Dustin Burns guilty of charges of crimes against two minors while he was living in the same household with them.
Burns was found guilty of:
- 3 counts Second Degree Sexual Abuse
- 2 counts of Third Degree Sexual Abuse
- Lascivious Acts with a Child
- Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse
- Assault
A sentencing hearing is set for November 6th, 2023.
