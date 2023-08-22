Show You Care
After years of work a new playground accessible for all kids opens in Peosta

Children in Peosta now have a playground where every child can play.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This new all-inclusive playground officially opened Monday outside Peosta Elementary School.

It took a community group two years to raise $250,000 for the playground.

The new equipment includes a ramp and a rubber base, which makes it much easier for children with disabilities to play.

“We wanted a place for children of all abilities to get to come together and play we have some great ground level activities it’s a zero entry playground and just makes it very easily easy for all children to get on and play,” said Peosta Elementary Parent Group President Emily Schmerbach.

For more on the stories of those who donated money to make this playground possible, click here.

