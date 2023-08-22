After years of work a new playground accessible for all kids opens in Peosta

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Children in Peosta now have a playground where every child can play.

This new all-inclusive playground officially opened Monday outside Peosta Elementary School.

It took a community group two years to raise $250,000 for the playground.

The new equipment includes a ramp and a rubber base, which makes it much easier for children with disabilities to play.

“We wanted a place for children of all abilities to get to come together and play we have some great ground level activities it’s a zero entry playground and just makes it very easily easy for all children to get on and play,” said Peosta Elementary Parent Group President Emily Schmerbach.

