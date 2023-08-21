Show You Care
Working Iowa: A new career could be brewing at Big Grove

Big Grove is looking for more brewers and warehouse workers as the brewery continues to grow.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
“We find people that have a passion for beer,” said Andy Joynt, Director of Brewing at Big Grove.

Big Grove first opened in Solon nearly 10 years ago, then Iowa City in 2017, Des Moines last year, and construction is underway for a riverside location in downtown Cedar Rapids.

”We kind of keep brewing more beer every year and keep adding facilities, so we keep adding brewers to the team,” Joynt said.

Many of Big Grove beers are also canned and sold in stores.

“It’s super fun I like the fast-paced environment and working the brewery, and it’s kind of right up my alley, just the physical work,” said Cori Slocum, who works in the Packaging Department.

It’s an operation that requires a dedicated and fast-paced team. The brewery will train those hired.

“That squad they brew seven days a week about 15 hours a day, so it’s a pretty, it’s a pretty action filled pace, but it is a lot of fun,” Joynt explained.

“I love the people and I love the atmosphere, it’s just a fun-loving community,” said Slocum.

Big Grove is looking for people with experience brewing beer, or possibly another form of production.

“I don’t think there’s anything more enjoyable than spending a day brewing a batch of beer back there, and then you walk out here and sit down at the bar and share a pint with somebody who’s enjoying the work you did a couple week ago,” Joynt said.

Those interested can apply on the Big Grove website.

