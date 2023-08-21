Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9

Cedar Rapids, IA – A new one-hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on KCRG-TV9 at 9 a.m. starting this fall.

Premiering on Monday, September 11, 2023, Everyday Iowa is something brand new to the Eastern Iowa TV Market as a space to showcase and connect viewers to local lifestyle trends and things to do in our area. Now, there is a new space to see the latest offerings and services around town, explore cool sights of Eastern Iowa and hear about the fun events happening where you live!

“We’re excited to be expanding our commitment to local content, in addition to 32+ hours a week of local news and 25 live local events per quarter on 9.2,” says Thom Pritz, Regional Vice President of KCRG-TV9. “This show will provide extremely valuable information mixed with entertainment from a uniquely Iowa point of view. It should be fun to watch this show grow for years to come.”

Everyday Iowa will be hosted by three Iowa natives: Justin Roberts, Catherine Blades, and Christina Jensen. They’ll be joined in the studio each morning by local experts to discuss fitness, health, family, home improvement, safety, and more, to show what Iowa has to offer. You will also see them out in the community, visiting local venues and attending events throughout Eastern Iowa.

Justin Roberts has a long history of broadcasting in Eastern Iowa with KMRY, WMT, KGAN and, most recently, was the Morning Show host on KMCH Mix 94.7 in Manchester. Catherine Blades is no stranger to the stage, having been a performer most of her life, in both theater and on screen, with credits in several movies and TV shows. Christina Jensen is also well-known to Eastern Iowa radio audiences, most recently hosting shows on KMRY radio.

Make sure to tune in every weekday morning at 9 a.m. to see all that this new Everyday Iowa has to offer. If you see Justin, Catherine, or Christina out in the community, make sure to say hello!

