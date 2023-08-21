University of Iowa finishes ‘On Iowa!’ events as classes are set to start.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Ahead of the start of school, the University of Iowa wrapped up a week-long event to help students feel welcome.
Organizers say it’s designed to help students get familiar with the campus and meet other students.
Activities included a block party with University President Barbara Wilson, and playing games in the park.
TV-9 spoke with Harry Bui, a freshman from Sioux City, Iowa who says these kinds of opportunities are especially important for minority students.
“Switching from like a majority of all diverse students coming here it’s important to like find a small group that can like fit in with like where they know your background where they know just like how you live life. It’s probably one of the biggest things I was checking for when I was coming here,” Said Bui.
Iowa, Iowa State, and U.N.I. start classes on August 21st.
