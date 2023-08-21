Univ. of Iowa men’s basketball manager charged in illegal gambling investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa men’s basketball manager has been charged with Tampering with Records relating to reported violations of gaming rules and gambling activities.

According to the criminal complaint, Evan Schuster engaged in a scheme to disguise his identity and manipulate online transactions in order to create the appearance that the transactions were made by a family member and not him. The transactions were, however, routinely placed from his personal phone.

Schuster allegedly made over 1,970 sports wagers before turning 21 years old, 10 of which were placed on University of Iowa men’s basketball events while he was a student manager of the program.

A combined 15 athletes and staff at Iowa and Iowa State have been charged so far in the ongoing investigation. All of the players were also charged with Tampering with Records.

