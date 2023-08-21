Two cats die in Iowa City house fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:14 am, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Franklin Street for a report of a house on fire.

Crews arrived and encountered smoke coming from the eaves and roof of the home. The fire was brought under control at 9:33 am and extinguished at 11:39 am.

Officials say that no one was in the home at the time of the fire and that no civilians or firefighters were reported injured. Two cats, however, did die in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

