Testimony resumes Monday in trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old girl in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is set to resume Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl from Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell in 2020.

Last week, prosecutors had Corporal Evan Obert show surveillance footage of Dinkins at a gas station when he was supposed to be with Breasia at his apartment.

While Dinkins filled up his gas tank and bought cigarettes, Obert notes he is nervously looking at his car outside.

Video was also shown of Dinkins at a Walmart buying bleach.

Dinkin’s trial is expected to last five weeks.

Testimony will start at 9:30 a.m.

