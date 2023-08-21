Taste of Iowa City event postponed due to excessive heat

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 15th Annual Taste of Iowa City event has been rescheduled following excessive heat warnings this week.

The event celebrates the culinary diversity of downtown and northside restaurants by offering sample-sized portions from over 50 restaurants and free entertainment to attendees. The event has now been moved to Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.

Tickets are $1/piece and will be sold in strips of 5. Attendees can trade in their tickets to sample the wide variety of food options.

“This is a great opportunity for new students to see what Downtown has to offer with sample portions from a diverse range of menus. Campus Activities Board (CAB), Undergraduate Student Government (USG), and Graduate & Student Professional Government (GPSG) are excited to give out a limited number of free tickets to students for this event. To get free tickets, students can show their student ID at the University of Iowa booth on the Pentacres,” said Christopher Hawkins, the Associate Director of Student Engagement & Campus Programs.

Participating restaurants include:

Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt featuring Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

Bollywood Grill

Bread Garden Market & Bakery

Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar

Burger Haul

Cactus

Coa Cantina

Coffee Emporium

Donnelly’s Pub

Double Tap

Formosa Sushi & Restaurant

George’s Gyros

Get Fresh Cafe

Goosetown

India Cafe

Iowa Chop House

Java House Coffee Roasters

Joe’s Place

La Tea

Marco’s Grilled Cheese

Mammitas Coffee

Masala Indian Cuisine

Mesa Pizza

Micky’s Irish Pub

Molly’s Cupcakes

Nodo Downtown

Oasis Falafel

One Twenty Six

Pancheros Mexican Grill

Pop’s BBQ

Pullman Bar & Diner

Quinton’s Bar & Deli

ReUnion Brewery

Roxxy

Short’s Burger & Shine

Stuffed Olive

Sumo Sushi Bar

Sweets and Treats of Iowa City

Teamo Tea

The Airliner

The Dandy Lion

The Taco Depot

Tspoons

Tru Coffee

Unimpaired Dry Bar

Vue Rooftop

Which Which

Wild Culture Kombucha

Wilder

Yotopia : Iowa City’s Original FroYo

Z’Mariks Noodle Cafe

Tickets are available to pre-purchase in advance at the MidWestOne Bank location downtown (102 S Clinton St.) or via the Downtown Iowa City Market online site. Tickets purchased online will be available for pick-up only at the Iowa City Downtown District office located at 103 E. College St. #200 in the Pedestrian Mall.

