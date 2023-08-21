Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Taste of Iowa City event postponed due to excessive heat

The Iowa City welcome sign located on North Dubuque St., within close proximity to Mayflower...
The Iowa City welcome sign located on North Dubuque St., within close proximity to Mayflower Residence Hall on the University of Iowa campus. (Clark Cahill/The Gazette/File)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 15th Annual Taste of Iowa City event has been rescheduled following excessive heat warnings this week.

The event celebrates the culinary diversity of downtown and northside restaurants by offering sample-sized portions from over 50 restaurants and free entertainment to attendees. The event has now been moved to Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.

Tickets are $1/piece and will be sold in strips of 5. Attendees can trade in their tickets to sample the wide variety of food options.

“This is a great opportunity for new students to see what Downtown has to offer with sample portions from a diverse range of menus. Campus Activities Board (CAB), Undergraduate Student Government (USG), and Graduate & Student Professional Government (GPSG) are excited to give out a limited number of free tickets to students for this event. To get free tickets, students can show their student ID at the University of Iowa booth on the Pentacres,” said Christopher Hawkins, the Associate Director of Student Engagement & Campus Programs.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt featuring Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
  • Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
  • Bollywood Grill
  • Bread Garden Market & Bakery
  • Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar
  • Burger Haul
  • Cactus
  • Coa Cantina
  • Coffee Emporium
  • Donnelly’s Pub
  • Double Tap
  • Formosa Sushi & Restaurant
  • George’s Gyros
  • Get Fresh Cafe
  • Goosetown
  • India Cafe
  • Iowa Chop House
  • Java House Coffee Roasters
  • Joe’s Place
  • La Tea
  • Marco’s Grilled Cheese
  • Mammitas Coffee
  • Masala Indian Cuisine
  • Mesa Pizza
  • Micky’s Irish Pub
  • Molly’s Cupcakes
  • Nodo Downtown
  • Oasis Falafel
  • One Twenty Six
  • Pancheros Mexican Grill
  • Pop’s BBQ
  • Pullman Bar & Diner
  • Quinton’s Bar & Deli
  • ReUnion Brewery
  • Roxxy
  • Short’s Burger & Shine
  • Stuffed Olive
  • Sumo Sushi Bar
  • Sweets and Treats of Iowa City
  • Teamo Tea
  • The Airliner
  • The Dandy Lion
  • The Taco Depot
  • Tspoons
  • Tru Coffee
  • Unimpaired Dry Bar
  • Vue Rooftop
  • Which Which
  • Wild Culture Kombucha
  • Wilder
  • Yotopia : Iowa City’s Original FroYo
  • Z’Mariks Noodle Cafe

Tickets are available to pre-purchase in advance at the MidWestOne Bank location downtown (102 S Clinton St.) or via the Downtown Iowa City Market online site. Tickets purchased online will be available for pick-up only at the Iowa City Downtown District office located at 103 E. College St. #200 in the Pedestrian Mall.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
File picture of traffic cones
City of Dubuque delay lane closure after reckless drivers create unsafe working conditions

Latest News

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Andrew Karvel found guilty in Allamakee County homicide
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality buy The Hamburg Inn No. 2
Iowa State Fair Straw Poll finds Biden, Trump, Wagner leading their political parties
No structural integrity issues were found after bricks fell from the facade of a downtown Cedar...
No structural integrity issues found after bricks fall from downtown Cedar Rapids building