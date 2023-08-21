Taste of Iowa City event postponed due to excessive heat
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 15th Annual Taste of Iowa City event has been rescheduled following excessive heat warnings this week.
The event celebrates the culinary diversity of downtown and northside restaurants by offering sample-sized portions from over 50 restaurants and free entertainment to attendees. The event has now been moved to Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.
Tickets are $1/piece and will be sold in strips of 5. Attendees can trade in their tickets to sample the wide variety of food options.
“This is a great opportunity for new students to see what Downtown has to offer with sample portions from a diverse range of menus. Campus Activities Board (CAB), Undergraduate Student Government (USG), and Graduate & Student Professional Government (GPSG) are excited to give out a limited number of free tickets to students for this event. To get free tickets, students can show their student ID at the University of Iowa booth on the Pentacres,” said Christopher Hawkins, the Associate Director of Student Engagement & Campus Programs.
Participating restaurants include:
- Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt featuring Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
- Bollywood Grill
- Bread Garden Market & Bakery
- Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar
- Burger Haul
- Cactus
- Coa Cantina
- Coffee Emporium
- Donnelly’s Pub
- Double Tap
- Formosa Sushi & Restaurant
- George’s Gyros
- Get Fresh Cafe
- Goosetown
- India Cafe
- Iowa Chop House
- Java House Coffee Roasters
- Joe’s Place
- La Tea
- Marco’s Grilled Cheese
- Mammitas Coffee
- Masala Indian Cuisine
- Mesa Pizza
- Micky’s Irish Pub
- Molly’s Cupcakes
- Nodo Downtown
- Oasis Falafel
- One Twenty Six
- Pancheros Mexican Grill
- Pop’s BBQ
- Pullman Bar & Diner
- Quinton’s Bar & Deli
- ReUnion Brewery
- Roxxy
- Short’s Burger & Shine
- Stuffed Olive
- Sumo Sushi Bar
- Sweets and Treats of Iowa City
- Teamo Tea
- The Airliner
- The Dandy Lion
- The Taco Depot
- Tspoons
- Tru Coffee
- Unimpaired Dry Bar
- Vue Rooftop
- Which Which
- Wild Culture Kombucha
- Wilder
- Yotopia : Iowa City’s Original FroYo
- Z’Mariks Noodle Cafe
Tickets are available to pre-purchase in advance at the MidWestOne Bank location downtown (102 S Clinton St.) or via the Downtown Iowa City Market online site. Tickets purchased online will be available for pick-up only at the Iowa City Downtown District office located at 103 E. College St. #200 in the Pedestrian Mall.
