Senior-led Little Hawks to open up with a border battle against Illinois powerhouse

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City High will welcome Joliet Catholic, one of Illinois’ most storied programs to Bates Field for their season opener.

“We’re really excited about that. It’s certainly been an emphasis all summer. It’s brought a lot of energy to our program,” said City High football head coach Mitchell Moore.

The Hilltoppers have won 15 state titles. After going just 6-4 a season ago, the Little Hawks believe this matchup will be a great early season evaluation.

“I think this will be the best team we’ll play all year,” junior running back and defensive back Dominic Salibi said. “They’re really good. They have a lot of good division 1 players on their team, but I think if we do what we need to do, I think we’ll be fine,” he added.

City High returns dual-threat quarterback Drew Larson.

“My mechanics have gotten so much better since my sophomore season and I’ve also gotten a little bigger, faster and stronger,” Larson said.

Although he missed a couple games due to injury, the senior threw for more than 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, while rushing for over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

“It will be awesome having Drew back. Just the leadership that he brings,” senior linebacker Sam Kueter said. “When things are rough, everybody really looks toward him and guys like that to keep us going.”

“Drew is an unbelievable athlete,” Moore added. “He’s playing both sides of the ball for us, but I’ve really liked his leadership progress throughout the summer. He’s been doing a great job of getting everybody on the team where we need to be, rising their level of excellence.”

The Little Hawks will have a big void to fill on the other side of the ball, as two-sport athlete Ben Kueter has joined the Hawkeyes. Luckily, they have Sam Kueter.

“He is the hardest practice player I’ve ever had in 8 years as a head coach and that is different. Ben was very methodical. Ben was very thought out. Ben was very much a teacher and a learner and Sam is play with your hair on fire, tackle everything that moves. Be as physical as you can every play, be the vocal leader from the time practice starts until it finishes,” Moore said.

The senior has stepped into his older brother’s role at middle linebacker.

“I don’t really feel the pressure of it because it’s just football at the end of the day,” Kueter said. “It’s lot of fun to play in that role and to prove who I am and get out of the shadow.”

With Ben still in Iowa City, Sam was able to learn some pointers on the field from one of best to ever wear a Little Hawks uniform.

“Before he had fall camp I’d go over to his dorm after practices every morning, we watched film and he helped me with stuff because I haven’t played linebacker since I was in sixth grade,” said Kueter. “I’m very grateful to have him as a brother.”

He plans to lean on family wisdom to help lead this year’s City High team.

“One of the big things he always talked about was when everything’s right the eyes are on you, but when everything wrong, the eyes are still on you,” Kueter explained.

City High will host Joliet Catholic on Friday, Aug. 25 at 6 P.M.

